West Bengal Elections: BJP Releases List of 148 Candidates, Presents Mukul Roy from Krishnanagar North | India News

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) published a list of 148 candidates on Thursday for the fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth phases of the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal.The BJP presented National Vice President Mukul Roy as a candidate for the constituency of the Krishnanagar Uttar assembly. Roy, a former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, was once a close associate of West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.The BJP list for the West Bengal polls has 148 candidates, of whom 42 are for the fifth phase, 38 for the sixth, 34 each for the seventh and eighth phases.The list includes seven star activists, including Bengali actress Parno Mitra, who will compete in the Baranagar constituency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders met at the party’s headquarters on Wednesday to deliberate on likely names and shortlist candidates.

Voting for the 294-member West Bengal assembly will take place in eight phases starting on March 27.

The scrutiny will take place on May 2.