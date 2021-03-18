India Top Headlines

SC Panel on Farm Laws May Support Lawsuit for “Legal Guarantee for MSP” | India News

NEW DELHI: The SC appointed committee on farm laws may consider endorsing the MSP’s protection in its report with various unions, advocating for stronger protection of a minimum price.

There are indications that the three-member panel may speak favorably on the MSP’s lawsuit, although its exact formulation is not yet clear, as most of the unions that appeared before it or presented their views strongly requested a legal guarantee for for MSP to acquire all the crops.

In their representations, it was learned that they told the panel that any decision related to giving legal guarantee to the MSP could put an end to the ongoing agitation, since the protesters would not like to return to their villages empty-handed.

Even organizations linked to RSS such as Bhartiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (MSP) have also spoken publicly in favor of the legal guarantee for MSP, in addition to sending their other suggestions to the government. The SC-appointed panel is expected to present its report before March 20.

Jai Kisan Andolan (JKA) launched the ‘MSP loot’ calculator on Thursday to show the losses suffered by farmers. Although government figures show an increase in acquisition footprints this year during the current ‘Kharif Marketing Season’ (KMS), the Yogendra Yadav-led organization used official data to clarify how farmers actually incurred losses, already that they were forced to sell their crops well below the MSP. .

Calling it “farmers’ loot”, Yadav said: “If the same trend of selling below the MSP price continues and the government does not interfere, in this same year the farmers will be looted for Rs 870 crore.”

Times of India