Researchers Mimic Photosynthesis and Convert CO2 into Solar Fuel | India News

BENGALURU: Researchers at the Jawaharlal Nehru Center for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR) have developed an integrated system that can capture carbon dioxide (CO2) and turn it into solar fuel, a process they call artificial photosynthesis (AP), which they believe can help . mitigate the effects of emissions generated by the use of fossil fuels. This process of converting CO2 into solar fuel also generates oxygen from water.Noting that due to excessive consumption of fossil fuels, extreme emissions of carbon dioxide (CO2), sulfur dioxide (SO2) and nitrogen oxides are the main reasons for severe pollution and global warming, Professor Tapas Kumar Maji, who led the team, said that for humanity, however, nature provides oxygen and food for aerobic life cycles through photosynthesis, which produces oxygen (O2) and carbohydrates from CO2 and water using solar energy.

In other words, solar energy, he said, is converted into chemical energy and stored in carbohydrates. That they have demonstrated this in sunlight and not just in laboratory conditions has enthused the researchers.

“We have tried to mimic the design of the nature of the energy supply method by capturing and converting CO2. The system we have developed is configured in such a way that it can capture CO2, harness solar energy, produce pairs of electrons and holes separated by charge, and selectively reduce CO2 in water under sustainable conditions, ”Maji told TOI.

Their findings, including the method used to develop their integrated system and the various components it contains, and the process used to create artificial photosynthesis, have been published in the scientific journal Energy and Environmental Science. Maji’s team is made up of three other JNCASR scientists: Sanchita Karmakar, Soumitra Barman, and Faruk Ahamed Rahimi.

“We have designed and manufactured an integrated catalytic system that can harness solar energy and a catalytic center that can eventually reduce CO2. Furthermore, by mimicking natural photosynthesis, the CO2 reduction of the photocatalytic pool is evaluated under direct sunlight in a medium of water without additives, where it shows the superior performance of CO2 production ”, Maji explained.

Additionally, pointing out several challenges, Maji said that for a designed material to understand the solar energy conversion technology of the sheet, the light-absorbing material must capture a solar photon to generate a wireless current that can be harnessed by catalysts and propelled. the subsequent oxidation and reduction reaction under sustainable conditions to produce carbon feedstock with added value.

In artificial photosynthesis (AP), scientists are carrying out essentially the same fundamental process in natural photosynthesis but with simpler nanostructures.

“… However, there are many obstacles to overcome as a successful catalyst to carry out PA. First, the catalyst platform must possess excellent CO2 absorption capacity so that the CO2 reduction reaction (CO2 RR) can be carried out in the subsequent stage. Second, the catalyst should be able to harness solar energy to get enough fuel to drive the CO2 RR, ”Maji explained.