Priyanka criticizes BJP for Arvind Subramnyan’s resignation as professor at Ashoka University | India News

NEW DELHI: Congressional leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked ruling BJP on Thursday after economist Arvind Subramanian resigned as a professor at Ashoka University and accused the saffron party of trying to shackle knowledge.

She said the BJP is saying in West Bengal that it wants to create a “Sonar Bangla” while attacking the original spirit of Rabindranath Tagore.

“They go to Bengal and say they will do ‘Sonar Bangla’ but they are attacking the original spirit of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Gurudev Tagore had said, ‘Where the mind is without fear … where knowledge is free’. The aim of the BJP is to bind knowledge in shackles, instill fear in the minds of the people, “said the secretary general of Congress in a Hindi tweet.

He also tagged a news report about Subramanian’s resignation as a professor at Ashoka University, based in Haryana’s Sonipat.

Two days after political commentator Pratap Bhanu Mehta resigned as a professor at Ashoka University, Subramanian presented his articles on Thursday and faculty members wrote to the vice chancellor expressing their deep distress at the events.

Subramanian, the former chief economic adviser, had joined the university as a professor in the Department of Economics in July last year.

