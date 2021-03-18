Prime Minister Narendra Modi Addresses a Demonstration in West Bengal – Highlights | India News

India Top Headlines

BJP workers prepare before PM Mod rally in Purulia, West Bengal.

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-state one-day visit to West Bengal and Assam, where he will address public demonstrations days before assembly elections. Prime Minister Modi visited Purulia in West Bengal for the first time on Thursday and will visit Karimganj in Assam later in the afternoon.In Purulia, addressing a rally, Prime Minister Modi said that the “twin-engine government”, which will have one engine in Delhi and the second in Bengal, will give due priority to the development of Purulia. “Purulia is a backward region thanks to TMC,” Modi said.This is Prime Minister Modi’s fourth visit to the two states since January. On his last visit in February, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a series of oil, gas, metro and rail projects alongside roads and universities.

Highlights from Prime Minister Modi’s speech in Purulia, Bengal:

* Purulia faces a huge water crisis due to the inaction of the Trinamool government. They have given Purulia, migration and the identity of being one of the most backward regions of the country.

* In May of this year, those who run the union will be defeated.

* The days of TMC are over. Even Mamata didi knows it, but she says ‘khela hobe’.

* Didi says, ‘Khela hobe’ but BJP says, ‘Vikas hobe’.

Both states are important to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the ruling party in Assam and seeks to retain a second term in the northeastern state based on the achievements of its five-year rule.

While in West Bengal, BJP has managed to position itself as the main opposition to the 10-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and aims to enter the state assembly where it currently has zero seats.