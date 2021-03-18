India Top Headlines

Prime Minister Modi’s trip to Bangladesh next week is likely to have polls ringing India News

NEW DELHI: On March 27, the day West Bengal goes to the polls in the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Orakhandi in Bangladesh offering prayers at the Matua temple, a move that carries intense political symbolism .

Modi will also offer prayers at the Jessoreshwari Kali Temple in Satkhira on the outskirts of Dhaka. Both events are bound to resonate with West Bengal voters. On his first visit in 2015, Modi visited the Dhakeshwari temple and offered prayers there, but then Mamata Banerjee also accompanied him on his trip to Bangladesh. This time the two are locked in an intense political battle for Bengal.

On March 26, Modi will hold talks with Sheikh Hasina and call President Mohammed Abdul Hamid. On March 26 he would hold a public event at the National Parade Ground, Bangladeshi Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters. Modi and Hasina are expected to jointly open the Bangabandhu-Bapu digital exhibition later that day.

Modi will attend the Bangladesh National Day program on March 26 as the guest of honor. A MEA press release read: “This visit is related to the commemoration of three period events: Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of the liberation war of Bangladesh “.

Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen said India and Bangladesh would sign three agreements in the areas of disaster management and cooperation.

MEA said: “The Prime Minister’s visit to Bangladesh will be the first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic. This highlights the priority that India gives to Bangladesh ”.

