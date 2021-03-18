India Top Headlines

Piyush Goyal reviews the progress of the Gandhinagar and Habibganj railway station redevelopment | India News

AHMEDABAD: The redevelopment of railway stations across India is a priority agenda of the Ministry of Railways of the Government of India. This agenda is being promoted in full force by the Government with the participation of private actors as part of PPP projects.

As part of this agenda, work is being done on the remodeling of 123 stations. Outside of this, IRSDC is working on 63 stations and RLDA is working on 60 stations. According to current estimates, the total investment required for the refurbishment of 123 stations along with the real estate development is approximately Rs 50 billion.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, Trade and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, reviewed the progress of Habibganj and the Gandhinagar train station. The honorable minister thanked the work that is being carried out for the remodeling of these railway stations with facilities on par with the airports and as multimodal centers and a commercial development harmonious with the development of the city.

During the review, the Minister gave his valuable suggestions on future station development / refurbishment projects. He advised that the lessons learned during the redevelopment of these station redevelopment projects on Indian railways should be taken into account during the design / construction of future projects. He also suggested that while the station looks beautiful, we should strive to use better materials as we go.

Habibganj Railway Station is the Indian Railways railway station being redeveloped under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. The station is being remodeled by IRSDC.

The Gandhinagar railway station is being developed by Gandhinagar Railway and Urban Development (GARUD), an SPV formed with a capital contribution from the Government of Gujarat and the IRSDC in a ratio of 74:26 respectively.

The remodeled station will have features such as ‘passenger segregation based on arrivals and departures’ that will lead to congestion-free movement on Concourse and Platforms. The station will have ample seating arrangement on the platforms, lobby, lounges and bedrooms and retreat rooms, adequate parking along with Divyang-friendly amenities such as elevators, escalators, escalators. The station will have the latest security and information functions (fire safety, CCTV, public address systems, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA), access control, scanning machines, modern signage and information displays). The station is being developed according to LEED ‘Green Building’ standards with the use of solar energy, energy efficient equipment and wastewater treatment for reuse.

Currently, work has started for the refurbishment of stations at Nagpur, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Ajni stations in Maharashtra; Habibganj and Gwalior stations in Madhya Pradesh; Gandhinagar & Sabarmati Station in Gujarat; Ayodhya and Gomti Nagar stations in Uttar Pradesh; Safdarjung and New Delhi stations in Delhi; Tirupati and Nellore stations in Andhra Pradesh; Dehradun in Uttarakhand; Amritsar in Punjab; Ernakulam in Kerala and Puducherry in the territory of the Union of Puducherry.

