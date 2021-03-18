India Top Headlines

Over 33.42 lakhs of public complaints received in 2020: Government | India News

NEW DELHI: The government received up to 33.42 lakh of public complaints in 2020, of which 23.19 lakh were removed, Rajya Sabha was reported on Thursday.

A total of 27,11,455 complaints were received in 2019, including 8,43,697 filed since the previous year, State Minister for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written response.

As many as 23,42,367 complaints were received in 2018, including 7,55,952 filed from the previous year, it said.

A total of 16,39,852 and 14,98,670 were available in 2019 and 2018 respectively. In 2020, a total of 33,42,873 complaints were received. It included 10.71,603 advanced from the previous year, according to the answer.

Of these, 23,19,569 were eliminated and 10,23,304 were pending, he said.

Giving details of the complaints received between 2018 and 2020, the government said that 3,90,289 were against the financial services department (banking division), of which 3,80,195 were eliminated.

There were 2,12,269 complaints against the telecommunications department (of which 2,09,602 were resolved), 1,54,088 against the ministry of railways (railway board), of which 1,50,165 were resolved and 1,48,792 were against the department of mails. , of which 1,46,220, according to the answer.

During 2018 and 2020 a total of 1,42,031 complaints were received against the Ministry of Labor, of these 1,40,540 were resolved. Of 1,12,187 complaints against the central board of direct taxes (income tax), 1,03,103 were resolved.

There were 1,01,382 complaints against the Ministry of the Interior (1.00,161 were resolved), 97,475 against the Department of Agricultural Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare (74,982 were eliminated), 71,636 against the Department of Health and Family Welfare (69,426 were eliminated) , 71,165 against the personnel and training department (69,574 were resolved) and 69,059 complaints against the higher education department (66,076 were resolved), among others.

