Odisha to review testing strategy after Prime Minister noted over-reliance on antigen kits | India News

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted on Wednesday Odisha’s over-reliance, in addition to Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, on antigen testing for Covid-19, prompting the state to review its testing strategy.

Modi, in a video meeting with chief ministers, noted the over-reliance of these states on antigen testing and said: “This must change. RT-PCR tests should be increased to check for infections. About 70% of the tests must be carried out using the RT PCR method ”.

Although Odisha Prime Minister Naveen Patnaik did not speak at the meeting as this was not on the agenda, in a written presentation he noted that the long period of this crisis has brought fatigue and complacency in following the health protocols of Covid. “We must be careful as multiple waves of covid spread is the reality in many countries and also as seen in many states in India,” Naveen said in a statement.

Stating that it would not be possible to return to the confinements, Naveen said: “We cannot go back to the era of the confinements. However, at the same time, we must ensure that the spread of the virus is also contained through renewed awareness and enforcement efforts. ”

“As a country with a large population, achieving herd immunity will be a long process and in the meantime we all need to be extremely careful,” Naveen said, emphasizing that just because the Covid vaccine is available now, there is no room for complacency in looking at covid standards.

Naveen said that since Odisha is affected by disasters like cyclones almost every year, the administrative machinery is well prepared to deal with the crisis situations that the pandemic has brought.

The CMs from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana spoke at the meeting, as well as the administrator from Chandigarh, where covid cases are showing an upward trend. While Interior Minister Amit Shah made introductory remarks and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan made a presentation on the situation.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra, who also attended the VC, said the state’s testing strategy would be reviewed with all laboratories conducting Covid testing on Friday.

The number of RT PCR tests performed in the state is around 7,300 out of a total of more than 20,000 tests performed per day, the rest are rapid antigen tests. The number of RT PCR tests is less because the state has been conducting RT PCR tests on people with symptoms such as fever, influenza-like illness, and severe acute respiratory illness. Since the number of these people is smaller, the general RT PCR tests are smaller.

Mohapatra said that to further increase the number of RT PCR tests, the state plans to collect samples from people with any possible symptoms returning from states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab and Chhattisgarh and conduct RT PCR tests on them in place of antigens. tests that are now being carried out at railway stations and airports.

On Wednesday, Odisha reported 82 new positive covid cases, which is the highest in a day in the past two weeks as the number of tests performed increased from around 20,000 to 25,000 in the past 24 hours.

The situation in Odisha remains firmly under control, Mohapatra said. In the first half of March, the state’s case positivity rate is 0.33%, while the average number of tests performed per day is 21,231. The state has reported two Covid deaths this month.

Times of India