India Top Headlines

India Expected to Record Largest Increase in Child and Maternal Deaths in South Asia in 2020 Amid Covid-19 Disruptions: UN | India News

UNITED NATIONS: India is projected to record the largest increase in the number of deaths of children under 5 years of age in South Asia in 2020, as well as the largest number of maternal deaths, as the Covid-19 pandemic disrupts services of the country’s health, according to a UN report. saying.

The report also noted that India could spend nearly $ 10 billion on Covid-19 testing and healthcare utilization by September 2021, most of the overall costs in the region.

The report ‘Direct and indirect effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and response in South Asia’ by UNICEF, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), said that a February 2021, South Asia reported more than 12 million Covid-19 cases, the vast majority in India, which has reported more than 10.9 million cases.

The report focuses on the six most populous countries in South Asia – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka – and provides a grim assessment of the impact of the pandemic on children’s health, economy, employment and education. and maternal in these countries.

The report said that to date, Covid-19 is estimated to have cost the South Asia region more than $ 2.4 billion, including the cost of testing ($ 1.9 billion) and health care utilization. for deaths from Covid-19 ($ 581 million).

“If the current status quo in terms of testing and infection prevention and control is maintained, the region is expected to spend an additional $ 8.1 billion on Covid-19 diagnostic tests, and between $ 520 million and $ 2.4 billion on utilization of healthcare by September 2021, depending on the level of mitigation response instituted, ”he said.

India is expected to “bear most of these costs” and the country will have to spend more than $ 7.8 billion on tests and $ 1.7 billion on healthcare services due to Covid-19 infections that lead to death in September 2021.

The report said that based on the results of an epidemiological model and a possible status quo in infection prevention and control measures, an additional half a million deaths due to Covid-19 in South Asia between October are possible. 2020 and September 2021.

“This is the number of people who are expected to die from Covid-19 and who probably would not have died in the absence of the pandemic, that is, additional deaths.”

The report added that the highest number of deaths is expected to occur in India, with more than 490,000 projected deaths in the country during this period.

“It is not surprising that the expected number of ICU hospitalizations and admissions is also higher in India, and the numbers are expected to rise to their highest level in February 2021,” the report said.

However, he notes that since the observed number of Covid-19 cases and deaths is increasing faster in India, compared to other South Asian countries, the impact of modeling the increased coverage and effectiveness of the strategies for mitigation is also higher in the country.

The implementation of all mitigation strategies, such as smart closures, hand hygiene and face masks, could reduce the number of deaths in India due to Covid-19 by 83 percent. The report estimates 491,117 cumulative deaths in India due to Covid-19 between October 2020 and September 2021 under the scenario of no further mitigation.

This number could drop dramatically to 85,821 cumulative deaths if all the strategies were instituted, he said.

The report said that the disruption in sexual, reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child health services due to Covid-19 is expected to have had a substantial impact on maternal and infant mortality.

The number of deaths of children aged 5 and under is estimated to increase by a total of 228,641 in the six South Asian countries in 2020 compared to the previous year. The largest increases are forecast in India (154,020, a 15 percent increase) and Pakistan (59,251, a 14 percent increase), respectively.

The number of stillbirths in the region is also expected to increase.

Across South Asia as a whole, an additional 89,434 stillbirths are expected as a result of reduced coverage of essential health care services. At the country level, the largest increase in the number of stillbirths is expected in India (60,179, a 10% increase), followed by Pakistan (39,752, an 11% increase) and Bangladesh (5,502, a 3% increase). ).

Similarly, the number of maternal deaths is also expected to increase in 2020 as a result of the pandemic, with the highest number of deaths expected in India (7,750, 18% increase) and Pakistan (2,069, 21% increase). ).

Due to the anticipated reduction in coverage of modern contraceptive methods, more than 3.5 million additional unwanted pregnancies are expected in South Asia, with the highest number probably in India, around three million.

The number of maternal deaths among women aged 15-19 is estimated to increase by a total of 1,191 in South Asia in 2020 compared to the previous year, with the largest increases expected in India (643) and Pakistan (476), respectively.

The report notes that communicable disease-related adolescent mortality is also likely to increase. Across South Asia as a whole, an additional 5,943 deaths from malaria, tuberculosis, HIV / AIDS and typhoid fever are expected as a result of reduced treatment coverage. India is expected to be the worst hit with 3,412 additional teen deaths.

However, increases in adolescent mortality from both maternal and communicable diseases are more than offset by the expected reduction in adolescent deaths as a result of fewer deaths related to traffic accidents.

8,079 fewer teens are expected to die in 2020 as a result of road accidents in South Asia compared to the previous year, with the largest reduction in India (4,145) followed by Pakistan (2,697).

The report said that as a result of prolonged school closings in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, nearly 9 million primary and secondary school-age children are expected to permanently drop out of schools, with the highest number in India expected to be of about 7 million.

Disruption in education is also expected to have considerable long-term economic costs.

Across South Asia, the lower educational attainment of this cohort will result in a 15 to 23 percent decline in their future lifetime earnings, costing the region $ 63.5 billion over 45 years.

The highest cost will be borne by India ($ 52.8 billion) and Bangladesh ($ 7.4 billion), followed by Sri Lanka ($ 1.9 billion). Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director of the WHO South-East Asia Region, said that maintaining essential health services is an important pillar of the WHO Covid-19 response strategy.

The countries of the region have focused their efforts on the continuation and restoration of essential services, since the interruption would only increase the risk of death from preventable causes.

Original source