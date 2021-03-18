India Top Headlines

India at the forefront of global efforts to forge a decisive response to Covid: President Ram Nath Kovind | India News

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind said Thursday that India has been at the forefront of global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic well-being.

Addressing an event, he said that under the government’s Vaccine Maitri initiative, highly affordable vaccines manufactured in India have already reached several countries, reinforcing our reputation as the “Pharmacy of the World.”

Kovind accepted the credentials of the ambassador / high commissioner of the Republic of Fiji, the Dominican Republic, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Cooperative Republic of Guyana at the virtual ceremony, a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Those presenting their credentials were Kamlesh Shashi Prakash, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji, David Emmanuel Puig Buchel, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, Farid Mamundzay, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and Charrandass Persaud, High Commissioner of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana , He said.

Speaking on the occasion, the President conveyed his good wishes to those envoys for his appointment.

He said that India enjoys warm and friendly relations with these four countries and that our ties are deeply rooted in a common vision of peace and prosperity.

The president also thanked their governments for supporting India’s bid for the non-permanent post of the UN security council for the period 2021-22.

President Kovind noted that India has been at the forefront of global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to Covid-19 to ensure our collective health and economic well-being, the statement said.

In their comments, the Ambassadors / High Commissioners highlighted the excellent relations their countries share with India and conveyed the determination of their leaders to take them further.

“The Ambassadors / High Commissioners also thanked the Government of India for its continued development assistance and support in capacity building in various areas,” he said.

They also expressed their gratitude to India for its humanitarian gesture of supplying Covid-19 vaccines to their countries, the statement added.

Original source