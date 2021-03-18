India Top Headlines

India Adds 35,871 New Covid-19 Cases, Biggest Single-Day Jump in 102 Days | India News

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded 35,871 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day increase in more than 100 days, bringing the infection count to 1,14,74,605, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Union.

Upon registering an increase for the eighth consecutive day, the number of active cases reached 2.52,364, which represents 2.20% of all infections. The recovery rate dropped further to 96.41 percent, data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

The death toll rose to 1,59,216 with 172 new deaths, he claimed.

The single-day peak of 35,871 cases is the highest in 102 days. Up to 36,011 new infections were recorded on December 6.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease rose to 1,10,63,025, while the fatality rate stands at 1.39 percent, according to the data.

India’s Covid-19 count had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went from 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 23,03,13,163 samples had been analyzed as of March 17 and 10,63,379 by Wednesday.

The 172 new deaths include 84 from Maharashtra, 35 from Punjab and 13 from Kerala.

So far, 1,59,216 deaths have been reported in the country, including 53,080 from Maharashtra, 12,564 from Tamil Nadu, 12,407 from Karnataka, 10,948 from Delhi, 10,298 from West Bengal, 8,751 from Uttar Pradesh and 7,186 from Andhra Pradesh.

The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council for Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that the state distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

