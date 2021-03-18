EAM Jaishankar holds talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister S Jaishankar held extensive talks with his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah on Thursday to enhance bilateral ties.Kuwait’s foreign minister arrived here Wednesday night on a nearly 18-hour visit.“I am happy to welcome this morning, together with @MOS_MEA, FM @ anmas71 from Kuwait. Productive discussions on our bilateral agenda and regional developments,” Jaishankar said on Twitter.

“He will co-chair the Joint Commission with him to further elevate our relationship,” he added. Kuwait remains a reliable supplier of crude oil and LPG for India.

Historically, the ties between India and Kuwait have always had an important commercial dimension. India has always been among Kuwait’s main trading partners.

In financial year 2019-20, Kuwait was India’s 10th largest oil supplier, covering about 3.8 percent of India’s energy needs.

Total bilateral trade with Kuwait during 2019-20 was $ 10.86 billion, according to official data.

Various aspects of bilateral relations and regional affairs are expected to be discussed in talks between the two foreign ministers, a diplomatic source said.

The evolution of the situation in the Gulf region is also expected to figure in the discussions.

Around 641,000 Indians live in Kuwait and the community adds an important dimension to the ties between the two countries.

Indian citizens are the largest expat community in Kuwait.

In recent years, India has expanded its overall ties with the Gulf region, which is home to some 8.5 million Indians.