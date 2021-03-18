India Top Headlines

Ditch the Ego, Eliminate Farm Laws and Talk to Farmers: Amarinder Downtown | India News

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday urged the Center to drop its ego, remove the three agricultural laws and adopt new laws after further discussions with farmers.

Singh was addressing the media upon completing four years of his rule.

“Bring in new bills after discussing them with the farmers. Sit down with them, talk to them, and then bring in a new bill. Why is he sitting on prestige and ego? ”He asked the Center.

Referring to the amendment bills passed by the state assembly last year to “negate” the Center’s farm laws, Singh said: “We will go to the Supreme Court if the president does not consent to the amendment bills of the condition”.

However, the prime minister noted that the Punjab governor has not yet sent the amendment bills to the president.

Singh further said that he did not see a middle way to break the impasse between farmers and the Indian government, and called on the Center to remove the agricultural laws.

How many more farmers have to die? He asked, noting that 112 Punjab farmers have only lost their lives since the unrest began.

Pointing to the governor for not submitting the amendment bills passed by the Punjab Assembly for the consent of the president, he commented: “Are we a democracy or not?”

Punjab made a unanimous decision and the governor has no right to sit in the archives, the prime minister said.

It is their duty to refer the President to obtain his assent under article 254 (2) of the Constitution, he said.

Singh said his government would honor promises made in the run-up to the 2017 assembly elections before returning to the people for their blessings before the 2022 assembly elections.

The Punjab Congress is unrivaled. Neither Akalis nor Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) can offer competition, he said.

The prime minister said that more than 85 percent of the promises made in the latest election manifesto have been implemented and claimed it was a record for any party in any state.

He said the previous record was held by Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh (for 81 percent of promises kept).

Naming his government’s greatest achievement as maintaining ‘Punjabiyat’ in the state, Singh said that the people wanted peace in order to carry out their work or business.

When asked if he would lead the party in the 2022 assembly elections and be his CM face, Singh is the one to decide the leadership of Congress.

On appointing election strategist Prashant Kishor as his top adviser, he said that in a democracy, every leader and party has a team of strategists.

In response to a question about the investigation of the 2015 sacrilege incidents, Singh said the special investigation team will soon complete their investigation and will not interfere if they decide to indict any high-ranking police officer or politician.

It also took serious note of the noticeable increase in drone movement from across the border since farmer protests began to gather steam in October 2020.

Currently, Khalistani cells in Punjab are idle, but they were fed weapons via drones to create trouble, the prime minister said.

On the key achievements of his government, he said that the backbone of the drug chain has been successfully broken.

When asked about the criminal cases against the gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who is currently in a Punjab jail and whose custody Uttar Pradesh is seeking, the chief minister said the matter was sub-judicial.

If Ansari has committed a crime in Punjab, he will have to pay the price for it, he added.

Times of India