Covid-19: India’s inoculation rate is the fastest in the world, says Health Secy | India News

NEW DELHI: India has witnessed the “fastest acceleration” of the administration of Covid-19 vaccine doses, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, noting that on March 15, India accounted for 36% of the 8.34 millions of injections administered worldwide.

On March 15, India administered the second highest number of vaccine doses with around 3.3 crore in 60 days. The United States leads with doses of 10 crore, although it started its vaccination program about a month before India. The UK, which was the first to start Covid-19 vaccination, inoculated only 2.6 crore doses in 98 days, Bhushan said.

India administered more than 3.6 million doses of the vaccine as of 7 p.m. Wednesday. Of this, Rs 1.5 crore health and frontline workers have received their first doses, while Rs 1.2 crore doses have been given to those over 60 and 23.8 lakh to people of between 45 and 60 years with comorbidities. Apart from these, 63.9 lakh from frontline and healthcare workers have received their second doses.

In the last two weeks (March 1-15), India administered an average of 13.1 lakh doses per day. While Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat had the highest average between 1.5 and 1.2 lakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were among the deficient. On Wednesday, 14 lakh doses were administered until 7pm.

