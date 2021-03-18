India Top Headlines

Congress Bets On Its Chhattisgarh Model To Achieve BJP Unrest | India News

GUWAHATI: Congressional strategy for the upcoming Assam elections pulls out a campaign sheet for the 2018 Chhattisgarh elections. Also at that time, the party had made several promises to the electorate, the most effective of which was the exemption of agricultural loans. But the strategy in Assam is on a different level, as this time the party is not making promises but offering guarantees. And the lead architect for this is Naresh Arora of Mohali-based DesignBoxed, who was also the mastermind behind the Chhattisgarh campaign.

Even without offering guarantees, the big party had managed to oust the 15-year-old BJP government led by Raman Singh in Chhattisgarh. So the group hopes that Arora’s magic will work in Assam too.

The concept of electoral guarantee is new in India, and this seems to have been Arora’s suggestion to the high command of Congress. The party’s national secretary general, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, later announced it at a rally in Tezpur. Thus, Arora is likely to play a key role in finalizing the Congressional manifesto.

While Arora did not speak to the media, Chhattisgarh Prime Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the party’s guarantees are given by top leaders and not by ‘jumlas’. “It is sure to surprise all pollsters and political commentators, just like the Chhattisgarh results. We are winning the elections. We will show that the target Amit Shah has set for BJP will be our count: more than 100, ”said Baghel, analyzing the NDA’s claim to win more than 100 of the 126 seats in Assam.

Baghel is in the BJP stronghold in upper Assam as a congressional observer. He’s called Arora and his team of experts there.

Expressing confidence in the grand seven-party alliance called Mahajot, Baghel said the congressional coalition with AIUDF, BPF, regional and left-wing parties is “very strong.” “Together, we are defeating the BJP alliance convincingly. In addition, we are giving our voters what they need most: no CAA, 200 units of free electricity, 2,000 rupees monthly income guarantee for housewives, 365 rupees as daily salary for tea garden workers, and 5 lakh of jobs, ”Baghel said, adding that Congress will implement everything as they did in Chhattisgarh.

The first phase of the Assam elections is scheduled for March 27. And Congress hopes to achieve a major setback for the BJP. But the saffron party has also drawn its big guns, calling 20 star activists to the state, the most prominent of whom are Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the national president of the BJP. , JP Nadda, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal. and key strategist Himanta Biswa Sarma.

