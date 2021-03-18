Chidambaram criticizes the Center for “failing miserably” in the implementation of the vaccination process for citizens | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Congressional Top Leader P Chidambaram on Thursday criticized the Center for “failing miserably” in implementing the Covid-19 vaccine for Indians.“I share the pride that India has exported 5.9 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines. At the same time, I am disappointed that we have administered only 3 million doses to Indian citizens,” Chidambaram tweeted.

“The central government has failed miserably in implementing vaccination among Indians. Is it any wonder the number of infections is increasing rapidly every day?” added.

The former Union minister also pointed to the need to allow walk-in, on-demand vaccination and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles, including pre-registration.

National Covid-19 vaccination has surpassed coverage of 3.64 million rupees, the Union’s ministry of health and family welfare reported on Wednesday.

According to official data, a total of 3,71,43,255 doses of vaccines were administered in the country, according to the interim report until 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign began on March 1 in which doses are being administered to people older than 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years with specific comorbidities.