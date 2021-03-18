Sports

Astronauts pass all tests, Russia’s training will end this month | India News

BENGALURU: The four Indian astronauts training in Moscow for Gaganyaan are likely to complete their training in Russia by the end of this month, after which the Indian space research organization (Isro) will decide on their return.

Dmitry Loskutov, CEO of Glavkosmos, the organization with which Isro has a contract for astronaut training, told TOI: “The Indian astronauts are in the final stage of training. They successfully studied the systems of the Soyuz manned spacecraft. MS and confirmed their knowledge and skills by passing all the necessary tests. ”

Today, Loskutov added, Indian astronauts apply the knowledge and skills they have gained by practicing on the integrated Soyuz MS manned spacecraft simulator.

“No special final exam is required – they passed all the tests and exams in the preparation process,” he said, adding that the training program in Russia will be completed no later than the end of March and that Isro will determine when it is supposed to they will return to India.

On the state of the spacesuit being designed for the Indian astronauts, he said: “The production of spacesuits is carried out in strict compliance with the approved schedule. There are no alterations to the production deadlines.”

According to Isro, which plans to launch the first unmanned mission as part of Gaganyaan in December 2021, the realization of the hardware is in an advanced stage for ground testing and the first unmanned mission.

The space agency has already completed preliminary design review of various human-centered systems, such as space food and drinking water, crew health monitoring system, emergency survival kit, crew medical kit, etc. ., while liquid engine qualification testing as part of the launch vehicle human qualification has begun.

As TOI previously reported, upon their return from Russia, the four elected astronauts will have a rigorous schedule and will likely train in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Pune. While the IAF Institute of Aerospace Medicine (IAM) in Bengaluru will provide some training to the Indian Army’s Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune and the Naval Institute of Medicine (INM) in the Navy, it is also expected that Mumbai be cordoned off.

In Bengaluru, Isro will launch at least one simulator, while other training facilities are also being installed. Isro will have to keep them in tip-top shape while providing mission-specific training, including medical training, psychological training, advanced training, and flight simulation training.

In addition, among the main modules completed in Russia are survival training (snow, water and steppe), parabolic flights, theoretical classes on orbital mechanics, astro-navigation and some Soyuz systems.

Original source