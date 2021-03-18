India Top Headlines

Arindam Bagchi will be the new spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs | India News

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Arindam Bagchi will be the new Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesperson, succeeding Anurag Srivastava, sources said Thursday.

Bagchi, a 1995 Indian Foreign Service (IFS) official, is currently serving as Deputy Secretary (North) at MEA headquarters here.

Sources said Srivastava will take over as deputy secretary (north) in place of Bagchi.

Bagchi served as Indian Ambassador to Croatia from November 2018 to June 2020.

He was Deputy High Commissioner of India in Sri Lanka and also served as Director in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Srivastava, an IFS officer from 1999, took over as MEA spokesperson in April last year.

He was serving as Indian Ambassador to Ethiopia before becoming a MEA spokesperson.

