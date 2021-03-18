42 thousand of the 11 thousand government schools lack potable water and 15 thousand toilets | India News

India Top Headlines

About 3% of the country's GDP is spent on education. This is a compelling reason why it should be closer to 6% which is generally considered the minimum necessary.

NEW DELHI: Of the country’s 10.8 billion public schools, more than 42,000 lack clean water supply and 15,000 do not have toilets, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said Thursday.Responding to a written question in the Rajya Sabha, the minister to a question on whether the government has set targets with a time limit to provide clean water and sanitation services in all schools said: “Education is on the concurrent list of the Constitution and most of the schools are under the jurisdiction of the States and UT concerned. States and UTs have been repeatedly advised to ensure that all schools, including those in the non-governmental sector (private, charter schools, etc.) within their jurisdiction, have separate toilets for boys and girls; and adequate and safe drinking water facilities for all children ”.

Citing data from the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE), he said: “According to UDISE, 2018-19, of a total of 10,83,747 public schools in the country, 10,41,327 public schools have drinking water facilities and 10,68,726 public schools have restrooms, ”he said in his written response.

The minister said that the department of school education and literacy has launched a centrally sponsored integrated scheme for school education: Samagra Shiksha from 2018-19, which includes the three previous schemes of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA ) and Teacher Training (TE).