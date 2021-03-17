India Top Headlines

Yogi Adityanath attacks Congress in Assam and blames it for the lack of development of the state | India News

NEW DELHI: With Congress-led mahajoth (grand alliance) emerging as the BJP’s main rival in Assam, Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath strongly criticized the party and praised Narendra Modi’s government in the Center on Wednesday. . Singing “Jai Shri Ram”, he said that no work in the country could be done without Lord Ram’s name.

Addressing an electoral rally in Hojai, the UP prime minister accused Congress of being responsible for the lack of development and the illegal influx in the northeast and the increased militancy in Kashmir in their quest for power.

Adityanath accused Congress of ignoring the well-being of the people and the development of the region. He said that the Northeast was seeking development under successive congressional administrations. “But there was no development as progress was not on his agenda.”

“Congress never worked for the development and progress of the region or the unity of the country or the welfare of the people, but only to seize power. This forced the people here to endure their misgovernment for a long time and the problem of illegal migration in the area, “he said.

Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, scrapped the “Look East Policy” and instead implemented the “Act East Policy” for the development of the region. The prime minister also ordered each of his cabinet ministers to spend a day in the northeast and study how their respective department schemes are implemented for the welfare of the poor, the prime minister said.

Congress has forged an alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and the Bodoland Popular Front (BPF) led by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal for the upcoming assembly elections in Assam.

Continuing his attack on Congress for encouraging militancy, Adityanath said that Congress had introduced Article 370 in 1952 granting special status to Kashmir, paving the way for the entry of militants there.

“Congress had placed restrictions on the movement of people from other states to Kashmir and the purchase of land there. But now, with the repeal of Article 370, anyone from any part of the country can buy property there,” he said.

Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee had strongly opposed article 370 saying it was a threat to national unity as there cannot be two Constitutions, two flags and prime ministers in one country, he said.

Jana Sangh is the forerunner of BJP, who was born in 1977.

“Prime Minister Modi and Union Interior Minister Amit Shah fulfilled Mookerjee’s dream by repealing Article 370 and putting the final nail in to end militancy in Kashmir,” he said.

Singing ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Adityanath also said, “No work can be done in India without Lord Ram’s name. Ram is the identity, heritage, culture and foundation of India.”

He said: “Overcoming all obstacles, the BJP government laid the foundations of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The people of Assam have generously contributed to its construction.”

Adityanath claimed that the people need a government like the Modi government, which carried out the surgical strike in September 2016 in Pakistani-administered Kashmir when that country meddled, brought development and unity to the country, provided employment opportunities for young people. and protected the honor of women by eliminating the instant triple talaq.

Narendra Modi’s government is working to realize the dream of India becoming a superpower, he said.

Modi has never discriminated against the citizens of India, but has led everyone regardless of region, religion or language for their well-being and progress. “The well-being of all is the engine of Modiji,” said Adityanath.

Under Modi’s leadership for the past six years, the BJP government undertook welfare plans for all citizens, regardless of various differences. It provided benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, free LPG for women under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, LED bulbs, electricity, drinking water for each household, insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh for the economically disadvantaged, plus water for agricultural fields.

Adityanath also referred to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who thanked Modi for effectively handling the COVID-19 pandemic in India, vaccinating its citizens and also sending vaccines to friendly countries.

He urged the people of Assam to vote for Prime Minister Sarbananda Sonowal so that he can return to power for a second successive term in the upcoming state elections.

The voting in Hojai is scheduled to take place in the second phase on April 1.

(With contributions from the agency)

