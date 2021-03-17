Twitter Faceoff: Rhea Chakraborty Fans React After NCB Challenges Her Bail At SC | India News

India Top Headlines

NCB Files Special License Petition with SC for Cancellation of Rhea Chakraborty’s Bail in Drug Case Related to Sushant Singh Rajput Death

NEW DELHI. A day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a special license petition with the Supreme Court to challenge the bond granted to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, in the drug case, Twitter exploded. with reactions from fans of the Jalebi stars.

It should be noted that Judge Sarang Kotwal had granted him bail last October in the drug case allegedly linked to a ‘drug angle’ in the mysterious death of 34-year-old Rajput on June 14, last year. The HC had said, “She is not part of” any drug trafficking chain, nor was there any recovery from her.

Many Rhea fans feel that she has been the victim of the worst kind of witch hunt.

'This too shall pass'

Indian women continue to be attacked

'Rea is a strong woman'

However, few expressed their happiness with NCB's move.

