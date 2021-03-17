India Top Headlines

Toolkit: HC gives the Center and the police the last chance to present a response to Disha Ravi’s petition | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court gave the Delhi Center and Police the last chance to present their response to a petition by climate activist Disha Ravi for preventing police from leaking any investigative material to the media. in relation to the RIS filed against her in the Toolkit case.

Judge Prathiba M Singh said that the central government and Delhi police will submit their affidavits within two weeks and listed the matter for a further hearing on May 18.

“One last and last chance is given to the Delhi Center and Police to submit their affidavits within two weeks and the petitioner’s reply thereafter,” the court said.

Additional Attorney General Chetan Sharma and Attorney Ajay Digpaul, representing the Center, and Attorney Amit Mahajan, who appeared for the Delhi Police, sought more time to present their responses to the petition.

Ravi was arrested by Delhi police on February 13 for allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, and a trial court granted him bail on February 19. February.

Ravi, in her guilty plea, has said that she is “seriously aggrieved and harmed by the media trial surrounding her arrest and the ongoing investigation, where she is being viscerally attacked by defendant 1 (police) and various media outlets” .

She has claimed that her arrest in Bengaluru on February 13 by a Cyber ​​Cell team of the Delhi Police was “totally illegal and without foundation”.

It has also argued that in the present circumstances, it was “highly probable” that the general public perceived the news “as conclusive as to the guilt of the petitioner (Ravi)”.

She has claimed that the police first “leaked investigative material”, such as alleged WhatsApp chats, the substance and details of which were only in the possession of the investigating agency.

