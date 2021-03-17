India Top Headlines

Satisfied, HC gets rid of the PIL it had started | India News

NEW DELHI: The Delhi HC ended proceedings in a suo motu matter on Wednesday in which it had voiced alarm over Covid’s lack of discipline by passengers on flights and ordered authorities to act.

The HC got rid of a PIL initiated by it earlier this month after the DGCA reported that travelers not wearing masks properly, despite repeated warnings, would be removed from aircraft prior to departure and treated as ” rebels “.

A bench of judges Navin Chawla and C Hari Shankar expressed their satisfaction with the measures taken by the DGCA and hopes that the action will continue in the same spirit. He noted that the HC initially planned to keep the case open, but by seeing the proactive steps of the DGCA, it was resolving the matter.

On March 8, Judge Shankar had learned suo motu of the situation after seeing passengers on a flight who did not wear their masks correctly during transportation from the airport to the flight, and noted their “stubborn reluctance” to do so. .

Original source