Rs 3 crore ration cards with no link from Aadhaar canceled? Supreme Court seeks response from the Center | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Center to respond to allegations in a PIL that nearly three million ration cards were canceled in all states due to lack of planting with Aadhaar and claimed it was causing starvation deaths in many states.

A bank of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian were initially reluctant to receive the PIL, but later issued a notice to the Center when top defender Colin Gonsalves said the lack of internet services led to the failure to plant ration cards with details of Aadhaar in tribal and remote areas, resulting in the cancellation of ration cards, depriving the poor of their share of food grains under the public distribution system.

Appearing for the Center, Additional Attorney General Aman Lekhi said that the Center was implementing the SC judgment in the K Puttaswamy case on the validity of Aadhaar, which had ordered the government not to verify the ration cards with the details of Aadhaar would not lead to the denial of rations to the poor. . He said that the petitioner made an erroneous statement to the court that the ration cards were canceled because ration cards with details of Aadhaar were not placed.

The bank said it was issuing a notice on the petition only because of allegations that the ration cards were canceled due to lack of planting with Aadhaar. “If true, this is a serious problem,” the bank said.

The petitioner said: “The insistence on Aadhaar and biometric authentication has led to the cancellation of almost three million ration cards in the country, according to the Union of India. The Union of India gives a casual explanation that these canceled cards were fake.

The real reason is that the technological system based on the identification of the iris, fingerprints, possession of Aadhaar, operation of the Internet in rural and remote areas, etc. led to the large-scale cancellation of the ration cards without prior notice to the family in question. ”

Calling the cancellation of ration cards for the poor a cruel step, the petitioner said this has deprived millions of Indians living below the poverty line of food and led to deaths from starvation in Jharkhand, UP, Odisha , Karnataka, MP, Maharashtra, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and other states.

