Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam | India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Address Rallies in Bengal, Assam

Rumita Patel
 |  Mar 17, 2021
NEW DELHI: A day before addressing the rallies in West Bengal and Assam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that there is a desire for change in Bengal with the BJP’s governance agenda striking a chord among the people.
“I am glad to have the opportunity to be among my West Bengal brothers and sisters tomorrow, March 18. I would address a rally in Purulia. In West Bengal, there is a desire for change. The BJP good governance agenda is setting a chord among the people, “he tweeted.

In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “He will be in Assam tomorrow, March 18. I hope to be among the people of this great state during the demonstration in Karimganj. Assam has witnessed positive changes in various sectors over the past 5 years. NDA seeks the blessings of the people to continue the development agenda. ”

While the BJP is waging a campaign to end the 10-year rule of the Trinamool Congress in Bengal, it is working to retain power in Assam.



