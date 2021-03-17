PM Narendra Modi to meet with Chief Ministers on the Rise of Covid-19: Highlights | India News

India Top Headlines

In 2021, India recorded its highest Covid-19 peak in a single day on Wednesday. Even when the vaccination campaign is underway, some regions imposed the blockade to contain the spread.

NEW DELHI: As India records the highest count of recent Covid-19 cases in a single day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a virtual meeting with all Chief Ministers on Wednesday to discuss the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the country.

The meeting comes amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in several states, even as the nationwide vaccination campaign is underway.

PM Modi’s last interaction with the chief ministers was in January before the launch of the vaccination. Here’s a look at the pandemic-related concerns India needs to address:

India records the highest peak of the year in a single day

India recorded 28,903 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, marking the highest count in a single day this year, bringing the total Covid-19 count to 1,14,38,734, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Health.

The death toll rose to 1.59,044 with 188 new deaths, the highest in about two months, the updated data showed at 8 a.m.

India’s vaccination campaign is ‘too slow’

Up to 3,50,64,536 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered so far.

However, vaccinating more than 3 million people, representing less than 1 percent of the population, in two months is not fast enough, according to a parliamentary panel.

Expressing concern about the large number of people who did not receive the second dose, the panel emphasized the need to cover as many people as possible as early as possible in the ongoing vaccination campaign, which began on January 16.

The increase in 5 states represents 71% of cases

The latest increase in Covid-19 cases in India is dominated by five states.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu collectively account for 71.1 percent of the 28,903 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to ministry data.

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of new daily cases with 17,864 cases. Kerala followed with 1,970, while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

No death from Covid-19 in 15 states

On the other hand, 15 states / UT have not reported deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Dadra & Nagar Haveli & Daman & Diu, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh, Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies)