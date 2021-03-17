India Top Headlines

No threat to Maha’s government, says Pawar | India News

MUMBAI: CPN President Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday that there is absolutely no threat to the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi headed by Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the wake of the Sachin Waze controversy. He said that the MVA government will provide its full support to the NIA, which has taken over the investigation in the car explosives case, Prafulla Marpakwar reports.

“All is well. No, there will be no adverse impact on the government from the Waze episode. If any official is misusing their position, they will be shown their place. The government will act firmly against such officials. In fact, NIA has intervened for that purpose, “Pawar said. Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar said,” No one will be saved. The government will not protect anyone. ”

