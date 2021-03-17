India Top Headlines

No Provision for Detention Centers Under CAA, Says Interior Ministry | India News

NEW DELHI: The Home Office said Wednesday that there was no provision for ‘detention centers’ under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) or the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC). The ministry said such ‘detention centers’ were established by state governments in accordance with their local requirements to detain illegal immigrants / foreigners who had completed their jail sentence and were awaiting deportation for lack of travel documents.

In response to a question from TMC MP Derek O Brien, MoS (home) Nityanand Rai, said that the Supreme Court had ordered in an order of February 28, 2012 that foreign nationals who have served their sentence be released from jail immediately. The court said they will keep them in an appropriate place with restricted movement pending their deportation / repatriation.

On March 7, 2012, the MHA had issued instructions to the state governments and administrations of the Union territory to comply with the instructions of the higher court.

“Detention centers are established by state governments / administrations of the Union territory according to their local requirements to detain illegal / foreign immigrants, some of whom may have completed their sentence and their deportation to their home country may be pending. for lack of proper travel documents, “Rai said.

He added that the details of the number of these detention centers established by the state / UT or the people detained in these centers are not kept centrally.

