No Proposal to Appoint Social Media Regulator: Ravi Shankar Prasad | India News
NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday he informed parliament that there is no proposal with the IT ministry to establish a social media regulator.
However, the Union Minister of Communications and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the government has published Information Technology Rules (Guidelines for intermediaries and Digital Media Code of Ethics), 2021, under the IT Act that specifies the due diligence to be followed by all intermediaries, including social media intermediaries.
“Social media platforms are required to develop a robust complaint redress system. Currently, there is no proposal with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to appoint a social media regulator,” reported Prasad al Lok Sabha.
In February, the government had announced sweeping regulations for social media companies like Facebook and Twitter, as well as OTT players, requiring them to remove any content flagged by authorities within 36 hours and establish a complaint redress mechanism. with an officer based in the country.
The guidelines also oblige platforms such as Twitter and WhatsApp to identify the originator of a message that the authorities consider anti-national and contrary to the security and sovereignty of the country.
The new rules related to social media platforms will be handled by the IT ministry, while the broadcasting and information ministry will deal with issues related to content in entertainment apps and online news portals.
Prasad said that under the provision of section 69A of the Information Technology Act 2000, the government blocks illegal and malicious online content, including social media account, in the interest of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the defense of India, state security, friendly relations with foreign states or public order or to prevent incitement to the commission of any recognizable offense related to the foregoing.
“Under this provision, 9,849 URLs / accounts / web pages were blocked, mainly on social media platforms, during the year 2020,” said Prasad.
In response to the question whether the government has conducted any study on the impact of government control over social media in relation to the right to freedom of expression enshrined in the constitution, Prasad denied any such study conducted by the government. .
He said the government welcomes criticism, dissent and also the rights of people to ask questions on social media.
“However, it is necessary to recognize that the fundamental right to speech and expression under article 19 (1) is also subject to reasonable restrictions under article 19 (2) of the Constitution that may be imposed in the interests of security , the protection and sovereignty of India, public order, friendly relations with foreign countries, etc., “said Prasad.
The minister said that it is equally important that social networks are not abused or misused to defame, promote terrorism, rampant violence and compromise the dignity of women.
