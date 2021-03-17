India Top Headlines

New sensors track sweat, monitor health; team working on energy storage device | India News

A group of researchers from the Central Institute for Electrochemical Research has developed a low-cost and flexible wearable sensor that can track sweat to monitor the health and physiological state of the human body.

The group is led by Vinu Mohan AM, a scientist at the CSIR-Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CECRI). He is the recipient of a grant instituted by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), which says this sensor can obviate the need for blood and other invasive tests.

His research has been published in the journal ‘ACS Sensor’. “The portable microfluidic sensor, which does not require a clean room, can be used for on-site monitoring of multiple biomarkers simultaneously from sweat samples. With the grant, Mohan is improving the sensor so that it is also stretchable, ”the DST said in a statement.

He added that the sensor can analyze biomarkers of human sweat during exercise activities without transferring signals. The sensor’s high-performance sweat sampling capability facilitates the continuous capture and transport of sweat over the surface of the device, resulting in real-time analysis.

“The sensor can be placed on the uneven surface of the skin and monitors dynamic biomarker levels, and they are important for clinical diagnosis and personalized analysis at the point of care,” the statement read.

In the sensor created by Mohan’s research group, sweat is captured in real time and directed through the active sensing electrodes for subsequent analysis without interference. A miniaturized PCB collects sensor responses without interference without the need for cables.

“The fully integrated non-pump microfluidic device mounts to the skin and regional variations in sweat composition are analyzed in the armpits and upper back during stationary cycling. The epidermal patch can monitor the level of hydration and oxygenation of the muscles, which is essential for the application of fitness monitoring, “added the statement.

The DST added that Mohan and his team are also exploring other reliable biofluids such as saliva and fluid in tissues, as they contain abundant chemical markers that could reflect the underlying physiology of the human body.

“They are also focusing in parallel on the development of portable energy storage devices, as they are essential to power portable electrochemical sensors. Recently, a fully printed, flexible and stretchable, solid-state supercapacitor, having independent, interdigitated, and serpentine interconnects was developed and used as an energy damping element to power a portable pulse rate sensor. The work was published in the magazine NanoEnergy. In addition, his group is developing high-performance, omni-directionally extensible supercapacitors for self-powered portable sensors, ”added the DST.

