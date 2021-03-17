India Top Headlines

Mamata skips meeting with Prime Minister on Covid, Bengal calls for more vaccines | India News

CALCUTTA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday skipped a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Chief Ministers of different states on the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country.

Banerjee was unable to attend the meeting because she was busy campaigning for state elections, a senior state government official said.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay attended the meeting via virtual mode, he said.

At the meeting, Bandyopadhyay raised the issue of the need for more doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in West Bengal, the official said.

The Covid-19 situation has been deteriorating in some parts of the country, raising concerns about a possible second wave.

The Center has urged interested states to intensify containment efforts where necessary.

