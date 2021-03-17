India Top Headlines

Lok Sabha passes the appropriations bill, completing two-thirds of the budget year | India News

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha passed the Appropriation Bill 2021-22 on Wednesday, which authorizes the government to obtain funds from the Consolidated Fund of India for its operation and implementation of its programs and schemes.

This completes two thirds of the exercise for the approval of the Budget for 2021-22.

The appropriation bill authorizing the payment and appropriation of specific sums from the Consolidated Fund of India for 2021-22 was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The bill was later approved by voice vote.

The Lok Sabha previously discussed grant demands from different ministries, including railways, education, and health.

President Om Birla later applied the guillotine, after which all pending grant claims, disputed or not, were put to a vote at once and passed.

After that, the appropriation bill was taken into consideration and approved by the lower house of Parliament.

The Lok Sabha will now discuss the Finance Bill, which essentially contains the government’s fiscal proposals.

Once the Finance Bill is passed, the budget year is complete.

Both appropriation and finance bills are classified as money bills that do not require the explicit consent of the Rajya Sabha. The upper house only discusses them and returns the bills.

After passing the Finance Bill, it enters the statute as Finance Law. Therefore, the final budget is approved.

While the guillotine is literally a large, heavy blade used to execute a convicted person, in legislative parlance “guillotine” means to band together and speed up the pace of financial business.

It is a fairly common procedural exercise in Lok Sabha during the Budgeting Session.

After the Budget is presented, Parliament goes into recess for approximately three weeks, during which the House Standing Committees review grant claims for various ministries and prepare reports. Once Parliament reconvenes, time is allotted to discuss grant claims from some ministries.

