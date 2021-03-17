Breaking News
Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Residence | India News

 Mar 17, 2021

NEW DELHI: Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Wednesday was found dead at his Delhi residence on Wednesday morning.
The police suspect that suicide is the cause of death.
“I received a call on Wednesday morning from one of his employees. They found him hanging in a room with the door locked from the inside,” Delhi police said, adding that the case was under investigation.

Sharma was elected a Lok Sabha member of the Mandi constituency in 2016 and 2019.



