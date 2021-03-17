Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Residence | India News

India Top Headlines

Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was allegedly killed by suicide in Delhi. The police received a call from a… https://t.co/L4ncnp1tbv – TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) 1615956077000

NEW DELHI: Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Wednesday was found dead at his Delhi residence on Wednesday morning.The police suspect that suicide is the cause of death.“I received a call on Wednesday morning from one of his employees. They found him hanging in a room with the door locked from the inside,” Delhi police said, adding that the case was under investigation.

Sharma was elected a Lok Sabha member of the Mandi constituency in 2016 and 2019.