Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma Found Dead at Delhi Residence | India News
NEW DELHI: Himachal BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Wednesday was found dead at his Delhi residence on Wednesday morning.
The police suspect that suicide is the cause of death.
“I received a call on Wednesday morning from one of his employees. They found him hanging in a room with the door locked from the inside,” Delhi police said, adding that the case was under investigation.
The police suspect that suicide is the cause of death.
“I received a call on Wednesday morning from one of his employees. They found him hanging in a room with the door locked from the inside,” Delhi police said, adding that the case was under investigation.
Himachal Pradesh BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma was allegedly killed by suicide in Delhi. The police received a call from a… https://t.co/L4ncnp1tbv
– TOI Delhi (@TOIDelhi) 1615956077000
Sharma was elected a Lok Sabha member of the Mandi constituency in 2016 and 2019.