Government: There is no political agenda behind the sedition cases | India News
NEW DELHI: Faced with questions in Rajya Sabha about the increasing number of sedition cases brought by the police and the decline in the conviction rate, the government He said that states were acting on their own and that there was no political agenda behind it. He claimed that no false cases had been registered against those involved in the protests against the CAA and the new agricultural laws.
Affirming that the data of the sedition law was kept hidden during the term of Congress, the government informed the Chamber that it has sought input from various sectors for reforms of the criminal law and has established a committee to do so. When asked if the sedition law would be amended, MoS (home) G Kishan Reddy said the government was going to take a “big step”.
“The central government does not give any order to any state government to arrest anyone. This act has been around since the time of the congressional government. Regarding the conviction, in some cases no sentences have been issued, ”said the minister. “During the current peasant unrest, various statements have been made, but the government has not intervened,” he said.
Affirming that the data of the sedition law was kept hidden during the term of Congress, the government informed the Chamber that it has sought input from various sectors for reforms of the criminal law and has established a committee to do so. When asked if the sedition law would be amended, MoS (home) G Kishan Reddy said the government was going to take a “big step”.
“The central government does not give any order to any state government to arrest anyone. This act has been around since the time of the congressional government. Regarding the conviction, in some cases no sentences have been issued, ”said the minister. “During the current peasant unrest, various statements have been made, but the government has not intervened,” he said.