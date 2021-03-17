Farmers will intensify the uproar with Bharat bandh on March 26, burning farm laws in Holi | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers’ body leading the agitation against the three farm laws, said they are preparing to intensify the agitation.This comes before the Sampurna Bharat Bandh called by the farmer leaders on March 26.During the national strike on March 26, which also marks four months of the peasant movement, all shops and other commercial establishments will be closed for 12 hours, followed by the burning of copies of the three laws during the “holika dehan” on the 28th. of March. .“The strike will begin at 6 in the morning and will continue until 6 in the afternoon, during which time all the shops and dairies and everything will remain closed.“We will burn the copies of the three laws during Holi and we hope that better common sense will prevail within the government, which will repeal the laws and give us a written guarantee for MSP,” Ranjit Raju of Ganganagar Kisan Samiti told a press conference.All trade and transport unions, students, young women’s unions and other groups also pledged their full support for the ‘bandh’ on Wednesday.

(Farmers on the Ghazipur border during the ongoing protest against the new Farm Laws)

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) leader Krishna Prasad said that the fact that the movement had managed to continue for 112 days was an achievement in itself, and it would only get stronger from now on.

He added that the Bharat Bandh will be held at “the state, zila, tehsil and village levels.”

“The protest has lasted 112 days. That in itself is an achievement. Neither you nor we had thought we could do this, and the public has shown that they support us,” he said.

The three agricultural laws enacted in September have been projected by the Center as major reforms in the agricultural sector that will eliminate intermediaries and allow farmers to sell their products anywhere in the country.

The protesting farmers, on the other hand, have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way to remove the Minimum Livelihood Price (MSP) safety cushion and end the “mandi” (wholesale market) system, leaving them in the mercy of large corporations.

(With PTI inputs)