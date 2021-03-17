India Top Headlines

ED Attaches Rs 32 Crore Assets From TV Channels In TRP Case | India News

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Wednesday attached assets worth approximately Rs 32 million from some Maharashtra-based TV channels in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged TRP scam.

The properties, attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) belong to channels such as Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie and are in the form of land and commercial and residential units in Mumbai, Indore, Delhi and Gurgaon , Besides. of some bank deposits, the central agency said in a statement.

The agency stated that “in two of these channels, only 5 engaged households contributed to approximately 25% of the Mumbai audience during the relevant period and for the third channel, 5 engaged households contributed to approximately 12% of the Mumbai audience . ”

The agency had filed a money laundering case against the channels after studying a Mumbai police FIR for alleged tampering with TV Rating Points (TRP).

“The television channels, namely Fakt Marathi, Box Cinema and Maha Movie, had entered into a criminal conspiracy to deceive and commit the crime of criminal breach of trust, forgery to gain unfairly by manipulating the TRPs of these television channels.”

“Therefore, by fraudulently upgrading TRP’s ratings, these channels have obtained higher advertising revenue,” the ED stated.

TRP indicates the popularity of a television channel or program and also allows advertisers to understand the audience pattern.

These barometers are installed for Broadcast Audience Research Council by Hansa (BARC decides the home where the Bar-o-meter will be installed and the installation is handled by an external agency known as Hansa Research Group Limited) and employees (relationship managers) of Hansa installs and repairs the device, it said.

“TRP becomes an important base on which advertising is assigned to any channel and determines the revenue generation of the television channel. Thus, the manipulation of TRP becomes a tool to generate higher advertising revenue

It was found that “the confidential information of the homes where the Bar-o-meters are installed was revealed by the relationship managers to various unscrupulous elements to obtain pecuniary gains and subsequently the households were bribed and induced to watch specific channels, which highlighted Fraudulently the television rating points (TRP) for the television channel and on the basis of manipulated TRP, the advertisers were misled and advertised on the channel that would not have been done otherwise. ”

The ED claimed that the accused channels generated a total “proceeds of crime” in the amount of Rs 46.77 crore.

