Disgruntled Former PDP Leader Joins Lone Peoples Conference | India News

SRINAGAR: Muzaffar Baig, a disgruntled former senior PPD leader, joined the Sajad Lone J&K Peoples Conference on Wednesday.

Lone, on Wednesday, had driven to Baig’s home in Brein Nishat here along with several of his party leaders.

Baig was upset with PDP President Mehbooba Mufti after she was unable to give Baig’s wife Safeena Baig from Sangrama in Baramulla a DDC ticket. Safeena contested the DDC elections as an independent candidate and won the seat and even became president in Baramulla.

The Gupkar Alliance of w Baig (74), a lawyer, began its political career with the People’s Conference in the early 1970s, with Sajad Lone’s father, Abdul Gani Lone, who was assassinated.

He then joined Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 2000 and then joined his ministry as finance minister in 2002 when Mufti formed the old J&K state government with the support of Congress, of which Mehbooba Mufti is a part, elected Bashrat Bukhari as Sangrama’s joint candidate. However, Bujari lost the DDC polls. Baig left the PDP in November 2020.

Awarded Padma Bhushan, Baig said: “It gives me immense pleasure to be part of the group that I joined when I was young and was prepared by Abdul Gani Lone sahib. Today I have the opportunity to prepare leaders like Sajad Lone and others, who are assuming leadership roles ”.

Sajad Lone said the party admires Baig and believes that he has an important role to play at this juncture in helping the people of J&K navigate through turbulent and treacherous times.

