Covid-19: India Records Highest Daily Peak This Year; Maharashtra leads the wave | India News

Five states account for more than 70 percent of cases

NEW DELHI: India recorded 28,903 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest so far this year, bringing the tally to 1,14,38,734. The death toll rose to 1.59,044 with 188 new deaths, the highest in around two months.The Ministry of Health highlighted that more than 70 percent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.Five states – Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu- continued to lead the rise of Covid-19 in India, the Union Health Ministry said. Together, they represent 71.10% of the 28,903 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

83.91% of the new cases come from Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Maharashtra leads the rise in Covid-19

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8% of new daily cases with 17,864 cases. Kerala followed with 1,970, while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab account for 76.4% of all active cases in India.

While the districts of Mumbai and Pune recorded high daily figures of 3,671 and 3,994 respectively, the Nagpur district recorded its highest detections since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 with 2,587 cases. Active cases have risen to 18,980 in Nagpur district, which is the second highest in the country after Pune.

Maharashtra, struck by Covid, told her to ‘plan for the worst’

In the wake of a growing number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the Center has issued a strong warning to the state government, asking it to plan for the “worst-case scenario” in the coming months.

Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the chief secretary of state warning the administration of inadequate contact tracing efforts, while urging it to focus on strict and effective containment strategies.

Warning against the start of a “second wave” of the pandemic in Maharashtra, the Center said measures such as weekend closures and night curfews had a “very limited impact on containing or suppressing transmission.”

87% of new deaths reported in 6 states

188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Six states account for 86.7% of new deaths. Maharashtra saw the most casualties (87). Punjab follows with 38 deaths a day. Kerala reported 15 deaths.

Fifteen states / UT have not reported any deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Meghalaya, D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Tripura, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, Mizoram, A&N Islands, and Arunachal Pradesh.

More than 3.5 cr doses of vaccine administered

The cumulative number of doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered in the country has exceeded 3.5 million rupees with 19,11,913 people inoculated on Tuesday.

A total of 3,48,59,345 doses of vaccine have been administered to the beneficiaries.