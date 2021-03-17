Breaking News
Court Rejects Sachin Waze’s Statement Against Arrest | India News

Rumita Patel
 |  Mar 17, 2021
MUMBAI: A trial court judge on Tuesday rejected a challenge raised by suspended deputy police inspector Sachin Waze to the legality of his arrest without state consent, but allowed his lawyer to remain present during his questioning, but at a distance and out of earshot. Swati Deshpande reports.
Special Judge Prashant Sitre allowed defense attorney Sajal Yadav to “observe the proceedings from a distance or from beyond the glass partition” only when the questioning was conducted by the NIA investigating officer and not otherwise. Later, Yadav watched Waze’s interrogation from a distance.
Yadav provided a photocopy of a state notification alleging that Waze’s arrest is illegal. The court said the guilty plea was “premature” and “can be decided at an appropriate stage.”

