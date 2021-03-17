India Top Headlines

Congress Writes to MHA, Demands Termination of State Law Clerk from IAS cadre | India News

PANAJI: The Congress party wrote to the Union Ministry of the Interior on Wednesday requesting that IAS official Chokha Ram Garg be fired for failing to uphold the Constitution as law clerk in Goa.

The party, which alleges that Garg was biased in favor of the BJP, has also sought an investigation into the officer’s sources of income.

The Congress party has also appealed to Chief Secretary Parimal Rai, urging him to relieve Garg as secretary of justice.

“We have demanded the Union Ministry of the Interior to suspend Chokha Ram Garg because it has been discovered that he is indulging in corruption and an investigation must be carried out against him to see if he has disproportionate assets,” said the president of the Girish Chodankar state Congress party.

Garg, a 2008 batch IAS official, was appointed Law Clerk and later State Elections Commissioner following the abrupt resignation of former State Elections Commissioner RK Shrivastava. Garg oversaw the Zilla Panchayat elections and had started the electoral process for 11 municipal elections that were ultimately challenged before the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court.

Chodankar in his complaints said that the BJP government chose to appoint Garg as SEC rather than seek an independent officer for “flexible” authority. The Supreme Court in its verdict on the municipal vote reservation process also noted that Garg disobeyed the constitutional mandate and tried to go beyond the scope of the judiciary.

“The secretary of laws is the highest legal officer in the state and if such a man is going to lead the state, I don’t think he will be in a position to sit even for a day as a secretary of laws or as an officer of the IAS. We cannot allow such people to confuse the government and the best place is to send them home, ”said former Deputy Attorney General of India and president of the Congress party legal cell, Carlos Alvares Ferreira.

Justifying the demand that Garg be relieved and suspended, Congress has said that the IAS officer had discredited the IAS fraternity. They have also demanded that electoral and legal expenses incurred by the state and the candidates be recovered from Garg.

