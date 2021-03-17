Congress Says Vaccination Campaign Is Not Progressing Properly, JD (U) Praises Prime Minister’s Leadership | India News
NEW DELHI: Congressional Deputy Manish Tewari claimed on Wednesday that the Covid-19 vaccination campaign is not being carried out properly and alleged that the government It is giving more emphasis to the export of vaccines than to the inoculation of the country’s citizens.
However, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, an ally of the BJP, JD (U), strongly refuted the accusation and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for controlling the pandemic.
Starting the debate on the demand for subsidies for the health ministry, Tewari demanded that India should take the lead as the current head of the executive board of the World Health Organization (WHO) to hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus in all the world.
“India should not be part of the blame for allowing China to go blameless. As chairman of the WHO executive board, India should take the lead in ordering an investigation so that China, where the virus originated, can be considered. responsable”. for the spread of the disease around the world, “he said.
The congressional leader said that so far only 3.5 million people have been vaccinated in the country, while doses of 5.74 million million have been administered to 72 countries.
“It reflects that the government is giving more importance to its vaccine diplomacy than to inoculating its own citizens,” he alleged.
Tewari also said that the vaccination rate is very slow and many of those who received the first dose of the vaccine did not take the second dose.
“This shows that the vaccination campaign is not being carried out correctly,” he said.
Tewari questioned the logic behind the imposition of a “drastic blockade” on the country.
He also regretted that many private hospitals allowed themselves to profit rather than offer services to people during the pandemic, calling it a “sin.” He urged the government to enact a law for the regulation of public and private hospitals.
Participating in the debate, JD (U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh criticized Tewari for his “failure” to appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s leadership during the pandemic.
“The prime minister has spoken to each state, taken their suggestions and tried to solve their problems. No stakeholder can say that the prime minister has not spoken with them. The prime minister has shown the highest level of cooperative federalism,” He said.
Singh said the Modi government, by operating dozens of trains, ensured that thousands of migrant workers made it home within days after the closure was declared.
He also defended the government’s decision to export vaccines to other nations, saying the move has enhanced India’s honor and served humanity.
Singh criticized Congress for allegedly doubting the efficacy of India’s vaccines and “spreading rumors” about them.
“Do not panic. What you have said will create a psychosis of fear. There is no shortage of Indian vaccines. Everyone will receive the vaccine in phases,” he said.
