India Top Headlines

BJP Central Election Committee meets to shortlist candidates for the next assembly elections | India News

NEW DELHI: The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) met here Wednesday to finalize the party’s candidates for seats for which it has so far not named its nominees for the upcoming state assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders met at the party headquarters to deliberate on likely names and shortlist candidates.

The CEC has so far announced the names of the candidates for the Assam elections and the early stages of the West Bengal elections. He has also appointed his candidates for various seats in Kerala and the nine constituencies in Puducherry that the party will contest.

Elections in the four states of Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry will take place between March 27 and April 29.

Assam will have three-phase elections, Bengal will have eight-phase elections, while Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will have single-phase elections on April 6. The vote count will begin on May 2.

Times of India