“A hero to all Indians too”: Prime Minister Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the anniversary of his birth | India News

India Top Headlines

My heartfelt tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a defender of human rights and freedom, on his birth anniversary… https://t.co/r7Zc6DGa4d – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1615954123000

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, saying that the founding father of Bangladesh is a hero to all Indians as well.Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, known as the father of the nation in Bangladesh, was born on March 17, 1920.“My heartfelt tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a defender of human rights and freedom, on his birthday,” Modi tweeted.

“He is also a hero to all Indians. It will be my honor to visit Bangladesh later this month for the historic #MujibBorsho celebrations,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Bangladesh on March 26 and 27, his first visit to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also known as ‘Bangabandhu’ or friend of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman’s birthday is celebrated as Children’s Day in the neighboring country.

The Foreign Ministry (MEA) made an announcement on Tuesday about Modi’s visit to the neighboring country following an invitation from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina.

“This visit is related to the commemoration of three historical events: Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh; and 50 years of the liberation war of Bangladesh”, said .

Modi had last visited Bangladesh in 2015.

(With PTI inputs)