India Top Headlines

Wife searches for the mortal remains of a Hindu buried according to Muslim rites in Saudi Arabia, HC asks the Center about the measures that are being taken | India News

NEW DELHI: A peculiar case was brought before the Delhi high court on Tuesday in which the mortal remains of a Hindu, an Indian citizen, were wrongly buried in Saudi Arabia according to Muslim rites due to the incorrect translation of their religion in the death certificate by an Indian. Consulate officials in Jeddah.

The wife of the deceased, who has been running from pillar to post to obtain the mortal remains, has approached the high court requesting instructions from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) to take measures to urgently exhume the remains and repatriate them to India in a weather. bound way.

Judge Prathiba M Singh said the woman has been approaching authorities since January, since her husband passed away, and that appropriate steps should have been taken to bring the body of the deceased to India to perform the last rites. .

“Consequently, the MEA official who is not below the rank of undersecretary will join the proceedings on March 18 to report to this court on the update of the steps taken and the status of the transportation of the mortal remains of the deceased, “said the judge, adding that it was an” unfortunate “case.

The Indian Sanjeev Kumar had died on January 24 in Saudi Arabia, where he was working, due to cardiac arrest and his mortal remains remained in a hospital there.

Petitioner Anju Sharma said in her guilty plea that upon receiving the news of her husband’s death, the family asked the authorities to repatriate the mortal remains.

“Surprisingly, on February 18, the petitioner was informed that her husband’s body had been buried in Saudi Arabia while the relatives of the deceased awaited the mortal remains in India.

Indian consulate officials explained that it was due to a mistake made by the official translator of the Indian consulate, Jeddah, who wrongly mentioned his religion as ‘Muslim’ on the death certificate. They also shared a letter of apology presented by the official. translating the Indian consulate agency in Jeddah with the petitioner here, “reads the petition, filed through attorney Subhash Chandran KR and Yogamaya M G.

He also said that neither the woman nor any of the family members gave their consent to bury Kumar’s body in Saudi Arabia.

Thereafter, the woman asked officials at the Indian consulate in Jeddah to ask local authorities to exhume her husband’s mortal remains so that they can be transported to India to perform the last rites according to the family’s faith.

“Unfortunately, even seven weeks after the death of the petitioner’s husband, the authorities have not complied with the necessary procedures to repatriate the mortal remains of Sanjeev Kumar to India to perform the last rites,” the statement said.

It also requested instructions from the Center to take appropriate departmental actions against concerned officials of the Indian Consulate in Jeddah for their willful negligence and also ordered the authorities to take appropriate action to obtain a corrected death certificate for the deceased and deliver the death certificate. document to his wife.

Times of India