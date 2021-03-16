India Top Headlines

When will you leave politics? Nadda asks Mamata to publish Casa Batla’s verdict | India News

Addressing a public meeting in Kotulpur, Nadda said: “Mamata Ji had said that the Batla House meeting was false. She had said that she would leave politics if it turns out that it is not false. The court has now sentenced the death penalty to Ariz Khan. I want to ask Mamata Ji now, when will you leave politics? ”

A Delhi court on Monday awarded the death penalty to the convict in the 2008 Batla House encounter case, Ariz Khan, calling it the “rarest of the rare” case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also imposed a fine of 11 lakh rupees against the convict and ordered that 10 lakh rupees be awarded from the amount of the fine to the family of the late Mohan Chand Sharma as compensation.

The incident took place a week after five serial explosions hit Delhi on September 13, 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and more than 100 injured. Special Cell Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma was killed during the 2008 Batla House meeting.

The BJP and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) are at odds on West Bengal, which is limited to the polls. The top leaders of the BJP have held public meetings and tours throughout the state in recent months.

Elections for West Bengal’s 294-member assembly will be held in eight phases starting on March 27, with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The vote count will take place on May 2.

