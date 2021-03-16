West Bengal polls in 2021: Yogi and TMC exchange criticism on ‘thugs’, ‘thok do culture’ | India News
NEW DELHI: Parading the relatives of three slain BJP workers on the stand at an election rally in Purulia, Bengal on Tuesday, UP CM Yogi Adityanath declared that the end of “anarchy” in Bengal was near and that the thugs allegedly housed by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool they would be taken to the book once their party arrived at office in the state.
The comments prompted a double-edged Twitter reply from Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra. “So Yogi CM comes to WB today, says he will kill the ‘TMC goondas’ one by one. Gudduji, listen, your thok do culture … doesn’t work here, “he said.
May 2 ke baad TMC ki vidai sunishchit hai. Yeh TMC ke gunday, yeh kanoon ko nahi maante … Jab BJP ki sarkar aayegi to in goondon ko chun chun ke saza dilwayi jayegi (TMC departure is safe after May 2. TMC thugs know no law, but when BJP comes to power, all these bullies will be punished, “said Yogi in Purulia.
In addition to Purulia, the UP CM addressed rallies in the Bankura and West Medinipur districts, intertwining their speeches with references to the supposed culture of “tolabaazi (extortion)” and “cutting money” under TMC.
Going back to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Yogi said that Trinamool’s alleged intolerance was such that it was prevented from campaigning in Purulia. It then landed in Jharkhand before driving for 35 km to reach Purulia. “There is nothing that can stop the abuse of power in West Bengal even today,” he said, stating that dozens of BJP supporters had been prevented from reaching their rally site.
Yogi claimed that Bengal CM Mamata’s alleged dislike of chanting “Jai Shri Ram” had resulted in restricting people’s use. “Those who try to separate the people from Ram are thrown out of power,” he said, accusing the state government of playing on the feelings of Hindus.
The CM said that there was already a precedent that the “Ram Virodhi (anti-Ram)” governments were ousted from power in the UP.
Yogi said that before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, there were many people who thought that visiting temples would jeopardize secularism. “But now things have changed. Even Mamata Didi is visiting temples and reciting the Chandi Path (invocation of the mother goddess),” he said. “Yeh Parivartan hai na. Yeh hai naya Bharat … har vyakti ko Bhagwan ki sharan mein jaana hi durega (This is the change. This is the new India. Everyone will have to stand at the feet of God).”
On the former president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, in a “temple race” during the elections, Yogi said that the opposition leaders who were forced to visit the shrines was nothing less than a “Vaicharik vijay (ideological victory) “for the BJP.
Hailing Bengal as a land of Sanskritik Rashtravad (cultural nationalism), Yogi said that the state had produced such fans as Ram Krishna Paramhansa, Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose. “The state was prepared to be an axis of development at the time of Independence. Unfortunately, Congress, the Communists and then the TMC left it empty. The prestige of the state is threatened.”
Yogi accused TMC of depriving people of the benefits of the welfare plan initiated by the Narendra Modi government. “This is because TMC thugs do not allow the schemes to be implemented,” he said.
BJP’s saffron mascot also accused the TMC government of allowing the rampant slaughter of cows. He claimed that a minister in Mamata’s cabinet had lately been advocating the slaughter of cows. “He should have been fired immediately. But that was not done as the head of TMC herself has been supporting those people.”
