West Bengal Election 2021: Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as MP for Rajya Sabha Amid Candidacy Dispute | India News

Swapan Dasgupta is a BJP candidate for the WB polls. The Tenth Annex of the Constitution says that the nominated member of RS must be disqua… https://t.co/yo7Kn92yi8 – Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) 1615820496000

NEW DELHI: The BJP candidate from Tarakeshwar in Bengal, Swapan Dasgupta, has resigned as a nominated member of Rajya Sabha.His resignation has been sent to the Speaker of the House and has not yet been accepted.Just a day ago, the deputy of the Trinamool Congress, Mahua Moitra, had questioned Dasgupta’s candidacy.In drawing attention to the 10th Schedule of the Constitution, Moitra had argued that Dasgupta, as a nominated member of the upper house, could be disqualified for having affiliated with a political party after six months of being sworn in.

Moitra further added that Dasgupta’s candidacy will not be canceled as he is a nominated member of Rajya Sabha. However, he will cease to be a deputy once he submits his nomination.

Seeking to clarify his position after submitting his resignation, Dasgupta said: “Today I resigned from the Rajya Sabha to fully commit myself to the fight for a better Bengal. I have always said that any necessary steps that are taken will be done before submitting my nomination papers.” .

Dasgupta was nominated for Rajya Sabha by the president in April 2016. According to the 10th program dealing with the disqualification of deputies, “a nominated member of a House will be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after of the expiration of six months from the date on which you take possession of your seat after complying with the requirements of article 99 or, where appropriate, article 188. ”

Dasgupta’s name was announced as the BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar assembly constituency in Hooghly district on Sunday.

(With contributions from the agency)