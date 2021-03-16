India Top Headlines

The humanitarian crisis, aggravated by Covid-19, calls for the relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria: India | India News

UNITED NATIONS: India has told the UN Security Council that the humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, calls for the relaxation of sanctions imposed on Syria, saying that the international community must act with a “sense of urgency.” to help the Syrian people. .

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said this on Monday while addressing the Security Council briefing on Syria.

“The ten-year Syrian conflict has brought untold suffering to the Syrian people. The Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation, posing serious challenges to the fragile healthcare infrastructure. There is an urgent need to increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicization or preconditions, ”Tirumurti said.

He stressed that the humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by the pandemic, “requires the relaxation of the sanctions imposed on Syria. The international community must act with a sense of urgency to help the Syrian people. ”

He expressed his conviction that all efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Syria will also have a positive impact on the political track and called on the United Nations system in general, in particular the World Health Organization and the Office for the Coordination of United Nations Humanitarian Affairs, to prioritize the vaccination program in Syria, including through the COVAX initiative.

Tirumurti described as “heartbreaking” that the conflict in Syria marks 10 years, peace and stability, sadly, remain elusive for the country and its people.

The UN-facilitated political transition in Syria is not the only process currently underway and the five rounds of meetings of the drafting body of the Syrian constitutional committee have resulted in very little progress. “External influence is also negatively impacting the process,” he said.

“The situation on the ground does not present an optimistic outlook either. It will not be realistic to expect dramatic results in the near future, unless the international community takes decisive collective steps in the right direction, ”he said, adding that if there is seriousness in achieving progress, it is necessary to have a greater convergence of views. . and act to strengthen the hands of Special Envoy Geir Pedersen.

Constructive international diplomacy is the need of the moment to bridge existing divisions by focusing on mutual and reciprocal steps, he said.

In late December last year, UN human rights expert Alena Douhan had called on the United States to remove unilateral sanctions against Syria, saying that sanctions imposed under the Caesar Law may “exacerbate the already serious humanitarian situation in Syria, especially in the course of COVID. ” 19 of the pandemic, and put the Syrian people at even greater risk of human rights violations. ”

The Syrian Caesar Civil Protection Law, also known as the Caesar Law, contains the most comprehensive US sanctions ever applied against Syria, a UN Human Rights statement said.

He added that the broad extension of the U.S. sanctions law that took effect in June last year could target any foreigner helping rebuild the conflict-ravaged country, and even employees of foreign companies and humanitarian operators to help rebuild Syria.

Speaking to the press after the briefing to the Council, Pedersen said that the Syrian conflict has now lasted the same period as World War I and World War II and that the Syrian people must feel that they are really caught in a conflict without finish.

While there is a way forward, a way needs to be found to avoid the “you first” syndrome that has dominated much of Syria’s diplomacy for the past decade, he said.

“Right now, there is what I call ‘lawsuits on all sides’, but little movement on either side. And this dynamic has to change, ”said Pedersen, adding that what is needed at this time is to identify with realism and precision and implement in parallel the mutual and reciprocal steps of the Syrian and international actors.

“All players, including the Syrian government and opposition, and key international players, should be prepared to identify not only what they realistically hope to achieve, but also what they can bring to the table,” he said.

Tirumurti reiterated that de-linking humanitarian and development work with progress on the political track will help create an environment conducive to trust and security.

In addition, he noted that the Syrian conflict and the involvement of external actors has contributed to the growth of terrorism in Syria and its neighboring countries, an issue that has been reiterated in the latest Secretary-General’s report on the threat posed by ISIL.

“We express our serious concern about the increased presence and terrorist activity of ‘Hayat Tahrir al-Sham’ and other affiliated terrorist groups that pose a threat to civilians inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation area,” he said.

“India firmly believes that long-term security and stability in this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria. We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advance a Syrian-led, United Nations-facilitated, Syrian-owned political process ”in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolution. United.

India has extended development assistance and human resource development support to Syria regularly, including lines of credit for drug and food supply and development projects.

