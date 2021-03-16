Srinagar NIT Prepares to Adopt Hindi as Official Language | India News
SRINAGAR: Following the instructions of the Center, the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Srinagar, you are all set to adopt Hindi (Raj Basha) as your official language (OL). To this end, Suniti Sharma, director of the official language department of the Ministry of Human Resources Development, recently carried out a language inspection at the NIT campus.
During their interaction, NIT-Srinagar Director Rakesh Sehgal and Registrar SK Bukhari informed Sharma of progress in adopting the Hindi language on campus for official transactions.
Sharma also interacted with department heads and faculty members, including the NIT Head of Hindi Cell, to assess the work being done to implement OL.
He was informed that the Hindi Cell was created for Raj Basha’s implementation and that Sehgal had already submitted his staffing requirement for the cell to the department of higher education.
Sharma said OL’s main goal is to conduct all official transactions in one language (Hindi) across the country.
According to the provisions of Article 3 (3) of the Official Languages Act of 1963, the institute’s website must be bilingual (Hindi and English). However, signs, stationery, forms, notice boards, rubber stamps, etc. They must be prepared in the regional language, Hindi and English. “Official letters received in Hindi would only be answered in Hindi,” says the OL Law.
To train and learn the official language, the Center has ordered NIT-Srinagar to use computer software LILA (Leaning Indian Languages Through Artificial Intelligence), Hindi Prabodh, Praveen, Pragya, etc. for the benefit of officials and employees. nominated for working in Hindi.
Sehgal said they are bound by the national mandate for the implementation of the official language. “It is a national mandate. NIT-Srinagar would actively participate in the implementation of the official language and fulfill its national duty, ”he said, adding that learning different languages can be very beneficial for both faculty and staff.
